Web Presence: How Diet Impacts Performance in Sport with Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme

Whether You're a Professional Athlete, a High School Soccer Player, or a Gym Junkie, Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT, Explains How Diet is the Foundation for Peak Performance

OLD LYME, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2019 / Fueling your body at appropriate times with nutrient dense foods is fundamental to improved physical performance in sports. There are some notable differences in an athlete's diet to keep in mind. Rosemary Barclay, founder and owner of Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, shares her take on how diet impacts performance in sport.

Athletes who engage in strenuous activity for more than 60 - 90 minutes per day may need to increase their carbohydrate consumption by 65 - 70 percent. Carbohydrates provide the body with its primary energy source. Rosemary Barclay explains that carbs are broken down into glucose (sugar) to be stored in the liver and in muscle tissue.as glycogen. Without appropriate amounts of carbohydrates, an athlete's performance will be compromised. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT, notes that a lack of carbs can also lead to muscle loss. If the body is unable to meet its energy needs, it will break down muscle, which in turn can lead to illness and injury.

To best prepare for performance, Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme recommends eating a high-carbohydrate meal three to four hours before activity. Eating large meals too close to performance time can cause discomfort, especially if the meal is high in protein or fat. The right nutritional balance will fuel the body and prepare it for sport.

Some athletes respond well to pre-event snacks that are high in carbs such as muffins, fruit, or pasta. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT, suggests eating a snack one to two hours beforehand. It is also common to eat a snack during exercise to delay fatigue and top off glucose levels in the blood. Only 30-60 g of carbohydrates are needed mid-event and can be consumed in the form of a sports bar, sandwich, or chocolate milk.Post performance, Rosemary Barclay recommends refueling with a sports drink or banana with peanut butter. The carbohydrate to protein ratio post performance should be 4:1.

Above all, a nutritious and balanced diet is key for optimal sporting performance. Visit your local nutritionist for a diet plan that is tailored to your unique needs.

About Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme

Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme believes that nutrition is fundamental to good health, and affects many facets of well-being, including the skin, energy, immunity, mood, and performance. The Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, offers solutions to problematic skin without the use of antibiotics or harsh chemicals.

She earned a bachelor's degree and a Ph.D. in biochemistry in addition to becoming a board-certified nutrition specialist, certified esthetician, and acne specialist. Rosemary Barclay lives with her family in Old Lyme, CT.

