Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JL45 ISIN: US72941B1061 Ticker-Symbol: PYJ 
Tradegate
14.10.19
20:34 Uhr
15,060 Euro
+0,218
+1,47 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLURALSIGHT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLURALSIGHT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,966
15,088
14.10.
14,944
15,072
14.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PLURALSIGHT
PLURALSIGHT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLURALSIGHT INC15,060+1,47 %