AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A (C1U) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Oct-2019 / 06:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A DEALING DATE: 14/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 735.1868 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22076 CODE: C1U ISIN: LU1437025023 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C1U Sequence No.: 23379 EQS News ID: 890083 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 15, 2019 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)