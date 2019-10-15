AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Oct-2019 / 06:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B DEALING DATE: 14/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 320.9074 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34306 CODE: CW8U ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 23391 EQS News ID: 890107 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2019 00:17 ET (04:17 GMT)