TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded a significant(1) contract by PetroVietnam Gas for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the Nam Con Son 2 Phase 2 pipeline across Nam Con Son basin and Cuu Long basin in Vietnam.

The scope of the contract covers engineering and installation of 118 kilometers of rigid pipeline as well as the fabrication of subsea structures to tie back the existing Nam Con Son 2 Phase 1 gas pipeline to the Long Hai Landfall Station.

Arnaud Piéton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "We are extremely pleased to have been entrusted with the Nam Con Son 2 Phase 2 pipeline contract. This pipeline collects and transports gas from several reserves to help meet the demand in Southeast Vietnam, and we look forward to collaborating with PetroVietnam Gas on this project."

(1)For TechnipFMC, a "significant" contract is between $75 million and $250 million

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "estimated" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

