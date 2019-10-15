Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJQK ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 Ticker-Symbol: 1T1 
Tradegate
14.10.19
18:43 Uhr
21,220 Euro
-0,010
-0,05 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNIPFMC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIPFMC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,010
21,210
14.10.
21,000
21,040
14.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIPFMC
TECHNIPFMC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TECHNIPFMC PLC21,220-0,05 %