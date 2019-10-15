Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Oct 15, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices' Asia Pacific Index for the third year running.The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are among the longest-running(1) ESG investment indices(2) in the world. Corporations are assessed annually in the areas of environmental initiatives, social contribution, human resource development, corporate governance and compliance, and only those with outstanding sustainability performance in their industry are included.Mazda was selected on the basis of a survey questionnaire and a comprehensive review of the company's Sustainability Report, Annual Report and official website that highly evaluated Mazda's CSR initiatives and information disclosure practices. Mazda was one of 76 Japanese companies and two automotive companies chosen from among approximately 600 major corporations assessed for inclusion in the DJSI Asia Pacific Index this year.In addition, Mazda won a Bronze Class award in the SAM Sustainability Awards 2019(3) as an outstanding company in the automotive industry. RobecoSAM decides award winners based on the results of the previous year's evaluations for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.Dow Jones Sustainability IndexRobecoSAM Sustainability Award Bronze Class 2019Mazda will continue to prioritize CSR in all initiatives and contribute to the development of a sustainable society. The company envisions a world in which cars exist in harmony with the earth, society and people and aims to build a strong bond with customers by enriching their lives with an experience of car ownership that provides the joy of driving.For more information:Mazda Sustainability Report: https://www.mazda.com/en/csr/report/download/Annual Report: https://www.mazda.com/en/investors/library/annual/(1) Dow Jones Sustainability Indices were established in 1999 by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM.(2) Investment indices based on performance in the areas of environment, social contribution and governance (ESG).(3) RobecoSAM, the organization that evaluates companies for inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, awards outstanding candidates in each industry with Gold, Silver and Bronze Class awards. Within the automotive industry, one company was selected for a Gold Class award, four were selected for Bronze.About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.