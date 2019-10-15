Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Oct 15, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation published the Mazda Sustainability Report 2019(1) in Japanese and Annual Report 2019(2) in English and Japanese on the company's website. The English version of the Sustainability Report will be published in November.Highlights of the Sustainability Report 2019Top Message- Discusses the progress of CSR initiatives to achieve sustainable economic growth and contribute to the resolution of social issues- Gives background to the decision to include Sustainable Development Goals(3) and CSR investment in the Medium-Term Management Policy announced in May 2019Special Feature- Details initiatives aimed at achieving the Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 long-term technology development vision and the thinking behind Mazda's battery EV slated for launch in 2020The Sustainability Report also gives a comprehensive overview of Mazda's CSR initiatives in the areas of customer satisfaction, quality, safety, environment, respect for people and social contribution.Highlights of the Annual Report 2019Message from the President and CEO- Covers initiatives from fiscal year March 2019; including the launch of Mazda3, the first of a new generation of products; the announcement Mazda's electrification and connectivity strategies and U.S. market measures- Explains details of the Medium-Term Management Policy and outlines specific measuresStrategies For Increasing Corporate Value- The three areas identified in the Medium-Term Management Policy for the focused allocation of management resources and the direction of initiatives in each area- A review of results and sales initiatives in Japan, North America, Europe, China and other markets- Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 and Monotsukuri Innovation for the efficient development and manufacture of multiple productsFoundations Underpinning Sustainable Growth- CSR and human resource development initiatives and efforts to improve corporate governance and strengthen the management structure, including transitioning to a company with an audit and supervisory committeeBoth the Sustainability Report and Annual Report describe how Mazda is working to become a brand that enriches people's lives at every touchpoint to build a strong emotional connection with customers, focusing on the company's initiatives and organizational aspects.Both reports can be downloaded from Mazda's global website:Mazda Sustainability Report: https://www.mazda.com/en/csr/report/download/Annual Report: https://www.mazda.com/en/investors/library/annual/(1) The English version of the Sustainability Report 2019 will be published in November along with a digest version/corporate profile available in both English and Japanese.(2) English and Japanese versions of the Annual Report were published on Mazda's official website on August 30. 2019.(3) Sustainable Development Goals form an agenda for United Nations member states to realize sustainable development in areas ranging from poverty, hunger and energy to climate change and peace from 2015 through 2030. Announced in September 2015, the SDGs consists of 17 goals and 169 targets.