Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854131 ISIN: JP3868400007 Ticker-Symbol: MZA 
Tradegate
14.10.19
17:12 Uhr
8,274 Euro
+0,048
+0,58 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,120
8,298
08:02
8,108
8,306
08:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAZDA MOTOR
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION8,274+0,58 %