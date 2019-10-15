

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 15, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces the launch of the new "Copen GR SPORT" in Japan at Toyota dealers nationwide.The new Copen GR SPORT is a two-seater convertible sports car according to the minivehicle standards and the first sports car in the series "GR" developed by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing. This is an OEM car manufactured by Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. for development, utilizing the knowledge gained through TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's motor sports activities.Aiming to create ever-better cars by removing the barriers of the manufacturers, it combines the ideal driving experience of the GR with the Copen, a minivehicle, neither of which are in Toyota's product lineup. Born as an entry model of the GR that can feel the road surface and the behavior of the car body directly, and expand the possibilities of the Copen, you can enjoy a hard-ride like sports car, and easily enjoy sports driving.Specifically, development has focused on body rigidity and suspension tuning. Optimal body rigidity balance is achieved by adding the front brace and changing the shape of the center brace. The suspension spring rate was optimized for the body rigidity, requiring time and effort, and in combination with a dedicated shock absorber, a smooth ride with supple movement, and the feeling of the tires gripping the ground was pursued.In addition, the electric power steering tuned exclusively for this time contributes to a sense of unity between the steering and vehicle movements. We offer the pleasure of being able to use the engine power to the max because it is a minivehicle, and the superior comfort of controlling the vehicle at will, which is like a lightweight sports car in everyday life.Design prioritizes functionality for driving. The front face uses the "Functional MATRIX" grille, which is the GR icon, with horizontal and vertical elements key to the design. A large opening lower grille that contributes to improved cooling performance and an under-spoiler-shaped front bumper that contributes to improved driving performance express intensity, while emphasizing the low center of gravity and wide and low styling. Aerodynamic performance was improved by rectifying the air by extending the bumper side and setting the front bumper air outlet.The interior features special RECARO seats and dedicated self-lighting triple meter display to create a sense of anticipation of the ride, and a special piano black-toned decorative center cluster creates a sophisticated atmosphere. There are eight body colors in all. The interior color is black.In addition, the electrified open/close roof Active Top is standard equipment, so you can easily enjoy the exhilaration of the open air.TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will continue to make efforts to create attractive cars for car fans through dialogues with customers, utilizing the voices of many car enthusiasts to "create ever-better cars".About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.