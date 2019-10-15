Includes Mobile Money Transfer, Microloans, Microsavings and Microinsurance

A new study from Juniper Research found that the total transaction value of the MFS (Mobile Financial Services) market will exceed $1 trillion by 2024; rising from $580 billion in 2019. This is a growth of 70%. The research identified a range of untapped opportunities in Latin America for services such as microfinance, microloans and money transfer, as a key driver of MFS growth over the next five years.

Latin America the Underserved Opportunity

The new research, Mobile Financial Services in Emerging Markets: Monetisation Models Market Forecasts 2019-2024 forecasts that the total number of users accessing MFS in Latin America will grow 20% on average annually over the next five years. This is predicted to grow twice as fast as saturated markets such as Africa Middle East. In response, it urged MFS vendors to leverage existing experience to launch services in this underserved market.

It also forecasts that the number of MFS users in all emerging markets will reach 1.2 billion by 2024; growing from 890 million in 2019. Africa Middle East will account for over 600 million users alone by 2024; owing to the high reliance on mobile devices for banking services.

Cash In, Cash Out to Account for Half of Overall MFS Value by 2024

The research found that CICO (Cash In, Cash Out) transactions will be the largest driver of growth for the MFS market; exceeding a value of $590 billion by 2024. CICO allows users to access traditional banking services, such as deposits and withdrawals, via mobile devices.

The report urged MFS providers to expand their agent networks to rapidly grow customer bases. It also forecasts that fostering confidence amongst users for CICO transactions will lead to uptake of more comprehensive MFS products, such as microloans and microinsurance, in the future.

