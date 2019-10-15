Regulatory News:

Driven by continued strong growth in the lithium-ion battery market for electric vehicles, Arkema (Paris:AKE) will increase the capacity of its high-performance polymer PVDF dedicated to this market at its Changshu plant by approximately 50 percent. The investment further supports the Group's ambition to accelerate growth in Advanced Materials.

The increase in capacity is scheduled to come on stream in the final quarter of 2020. With this project, Arkema further consolidates its world-leading position in PVDF. This is consistent with Arkema's strategy to supply its customers from plants located in the same region.

"The battery business continues to demonstrate strong sustainable growth, driven primarily by electric passenger vehicles. As a pioneer in high-performance PVDF binders and separator coatings, Arkema continues to invest in research and development and to actively support the growth of its global battery customers here in Asia and across the globe," stated Erwoan Pezron, Arkema's Global Group President for the Technical Polymers Business Line

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries.

