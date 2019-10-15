Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2019
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
15.10.2019 | 08:04
(80 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

ACI Concrete Conference on Materials & Design to be Held in Amman, Jordan

FARMINGTON HILLS, Michigan, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society, the American Concrete Institute (ACI), and Jordan Concrete Association, in collaboration with the Royal Scientific Society and Jordan Engineers Association, announce the ACI Concrete Conference on Materials & Design to be held 17-18 November, 2019, in Amman, Jordan.

ACI Concrete Conference on Materials & Design

This two-day conference will be held at the Royal Scientific Society and will convene leading experts along with concrete professionals to discuss topics such as fiber-reinforced polymer composites for reinforced-concrete construction, mass concrete, and troubleshooting concrete construction. ACI president & past chair of ACI Committee 318, Dr. Randall Poston, will lead a full-day session on the newly-released ACI 318-19 Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete.

Event speakers include:

Dr. Randall Poston - ACI President, Pivot Engineers
Mr. William Gold - BASF Corporation
Mr. Ahmad Mhanna - ACI Middle East Regional Director
Dr. Khaled Nahlawi - ACI Engineer
Dr. Charles Nmai - BASF Corporation
Mr. Fouad Yazbeck - Unimix
Ms. Kari L. Yuers - Kryton International Inc.

Additional details and registration information can be found at www.aci-amman.com.

For more information, contact:

Danielle Harris
Project Lead, International Marketing
American Concrete Institute
248-848-3148
Danielle.Harris@concrete.org

Always advancing - Founded in 1904 with a headquarters in Farmington Hills, MI, USA, and a regional office in Dubai, UAE, the American Concrete Institute is a leading authority and resource worldwide for the development, dissemination, and adoption of its consensus-based standards, technical resources, educational & training programs, certification programs, and proven expertise for individuals and organizations involved in concrete design, construction, and materials, who share a commitment to pursuing the best use of concrete. For additional information, visit www.concrete.org.

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010522/ACI_Jordan_Conference.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire