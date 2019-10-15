Digia Oyj: Digia Plc will publish its business review January-September 2019 on October 31, 2019

Digia Plc

Digia Plc will publish its business review January-September 2019 on Thursday 31 October at 8:00 am EET.



Timo Levoranta, President & CEO, and Kristiina Simola, CFO, will present the financial results in Finnish at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11.00 am (EET). The conference will take place at Business Meeting Park in Helsinki (address: Forum, Mannerheimintie 20 B, 6th floor. Entrance from the glass corner of Mannerheimintie and Simonkatu).

The material and presentation for the event will be available from 11 am on October 31, 2019 in the Investors section of the company's website: www.digia.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.



