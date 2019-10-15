Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2019
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 Ticker-Symbol: ENUR 
15.10.19
08:02 Uhr
11,470 Euro
+0,020
+0,17 %
15.10.2019 | 08:28
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q3 Press Conference and Webcast on 29 October 2019

HELSINKI, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 15 October 2019 at 09.00 EEST

Stora Enso will publish its Interim Report January-September 2019 on Tuesday 29 October 2019 at approximately 08.30 Finnish time (07.30 CET). The following events will take place later that day:

1) Webcast and press conference in Helsinki at 11.00 EET

The webcast and press conference for media will take place at 11.00 EEST (10.00 CET, 09.00 UK time, 04.00 EDT) at Stora Enso's Head Office, Kanavaranta 1, Helsinki. The event will be held in English and it will be hosted by CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström, CFO Seppo Parvi, and EVP, Communications Ulrika Lilja. The webcast may be accessed at storaenso.videosync.fi/2019-q3-results

2) Webcast and conference call for analysts and investors at 15.00 EET

The webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will take place at 15.00 EET (14.00 CET, 13.00 UK time, 09.00 EDT). It will be hosted by CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP, Head of Investor

Relations Ulla Paajanen, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/upjs2avo.

Those analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below). All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

The links to the webcasts will be also available on the Stora Enso website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

Live event at 15.00 EET


UK

+44 (0)2071-928-000

Finland

+358 (0)9-4245-0806

Sweden

+46 (0)8-5069-2180

USA

+1 631-510-7495

Confirmation Code:

4094617

Replay Dial-In #:


UK/International

+44 (0)3333-009-785

Access Code:

4094617

The conference call replay will be available until Tuesday 5 November 2019. The webcast will be archived on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

For further information, please contact:

Hanne KarrinahoHead of Financial Communicationstel. +358-40-766-9452

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358-40-763-8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2018 were EUR 10.5 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

