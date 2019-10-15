Astea International Sponsors Aftermarket Business Platform 2019

Astea helps service-driven manufacturers adopt smart data management practices and technologies such as IoT in order to enhance customer value

NYKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astea International Inc., a leading global provider of field service management and mobility solutions, announced its sponsorship of the 13th edition of Aftermarket Business Platform taking place 16 October through 18 October in Nyköping, Sweden. Because data management is a key topic of this year's conference, the Astea EMEA team will be onsite to demonstrate how a comprehensive FSM platform such as Astea's Alliance Enterprise can help manufacturers establish an authoritative system of record in order to analyse, leverage and ultimately monetise customer, product and asset data.

"Astea works with many enterprise organisations who struggle with fragmented and outdated data that is not consistently shared across departments, business units, or applications," said Astea's Managing Director of EMEA, John Hunt. "Alliance Enterprise consolidates data from disparate systems, empowering organisations to improve the quality and consistency of their data and to answer critical questions regarding their most profitable clients, products and service offerings."

By laying the foundation for centralised data management practices, manufacturers who perform Aftermarket Services can then begin to embrace IoT, predictive maintenance and servitisation. To uncover how manufacturers are evolving their strategies for products and services in order to better meet evolving customer expectations, Astea recently published a research report titled Digital Disruption in Proactive and Service-Driven Manufacturing. In the report, we explain how 84% of service organisations claim that managing elevated customer demands is amongst their biggest challenges for 2019 and beyond. In order to meet heightened customer expectations, 79% of organisations are using IoT to support technology-as-a-service for industrial equipment.

Yet with all the excitement and hype surrounding technologies such as IoT, many companies fall into the trap of adopting technology for technology's sake. Hunt explains:

"All service-driven companies, not just manufacturers, need to remember that the adoption of new technology needs to be aimed at improving customer satisfaction. An organisation's ability to deliver enhanced value to its customers is contingent upon how well it can collect, leverage and share customer data. Sharing data with customers is now the basic rule of the game. For Astea clients, it's the ability to share real-time data in our customer portal and mobile app so that they can show customers not only what's happening with their installed assets, but also the service activities that are being performed. This is what makes customers feel like their service provider is a real value-add partner."

To learn more about how Astea International can help service-driven manufacturers, speak with our EMEA team at the Astea stand during Aftermarket Business Platform or request a live demonstration via our website.

About Astea International

Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.

www.astea.com. Service Smart. Enterprise Proven.

© 2019 Astea International Inc. Astea is a registered trademark of Network Data, Inc., a subsidiary of Astea International Inc., and Alliance and Alliance Enterprise are trademarks of Astea International Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010570/AfterMarket_EventBanner.jpg