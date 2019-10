Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have decided to change the listing cycle for Norwegian single stock derivatives on AKER BP as of October 16, 2019. Following the change three (3) month contracts will be listed for all months and twelve (12) month contracts will be listed for March, June, September and December. For contact information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=741639