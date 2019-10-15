EnBW Uses Auth0 to Improve its Customer Experience

Global 2000 utility centralises identity management for 5.5 million customers

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2019, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service EnBW). No. 809 on the Forbes' 2019 Global 2000, EnBW is one of the largest energy companies in Germany and Europe and supplies around 5.5 million customers with electricity, gas, and water, as well as energy-related solutions and services.



Using Auth0, private and business customers of EnBW as well as its subsidiary, Yello, will be able to access several digital services quickly and securely with a single login, including the customer portal, "My EnBW" and the EnBW mobility+ app. The cloud-based identity solution helps EnBW consolidate its previously decentralised login interfaces and simplify the authentication process for customers. This not only increases EnBW's efficiency in managing identity for several million customers but also improves the customer experience. Auth0 complies with all GDPR regulationsand stores data regionally in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centre in Frankfurt.



"Digital transformation is more than just an isolated project or the development of an app. Rather, it is a matter of laying a long-term technical foundation for improving proximity to the customer. By using the Auth0 solution, we are able to do just that. This enables us to offer a consistent customer experience across all digital services," says Florian Riedl, head of digitisation at EnBW. "Authentication is an important building block when it comes to customer experience. This applies not only to new customers but above all to existing ones."



"Organisations like EnBW use our solution to learn more about their customers' needs. This is an important differentiator in a highly-competitive market," said Steven Rees-Pullman, GM of EMEA at Auth0. "We're pleased to work with EnBW as they digitise their business and provide new services to their customers."



