Sonoco Products Company: Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Paper-Based Tubes and Cores

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alocre (S.a.r.l.) today announced it will raise prices for paper-based tubes and cores supplied in the United Kingdom between 8 and 10 percent, depending on product category, effective for shipments beginning on November 1, 2019.



"This adjustment in price is driven by increases in key elements relating to the manufacture of products, namely adhesive components, energy costs, freight and labor," said Adam Wood, vice president of paper and industrial converted products, Europe, Middle East and Australia/New Zealand. "Despite productivity improvements and cost saving initiatives, we have been unable to offset these cost increases in full."



About Sonoco Alcore

Founded in 2004, Sonoco Alcore is a world-class manufacturer and technological leader of the paper tube and core industry, supplying industry-specific cores to a variety of markets including the paper, textiles, plastic film and construction industries. The company has 27 manufacturing locations and five paper mills in Europe serving over 55 countries. Sonoco Alcore is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sonoco.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco.