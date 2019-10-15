Parks Associates: Privacy concerns increasing among smart home device owners

Bitdefender, MMB Networks, Verimatrix, IMONT Technologies, Ayla Networks, Olisto, Wondrwal, F-Secure, and Overkiz to address data security and privacy protection at CONNECTIONS Europe

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019on 19-20 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel to discuss strategies for companies to overcome barriers to mass-market smart home adoption and successfully launch new IoT products and services. The firm reports 22% of UK broadband households that do not own a smart home device and don't plan to purchase one are avoiding smart home device purchases due to security and privacy concerns.



"Device security and data privacy play a key role in the adoption of connected devices," said Elizabeth Parks , President, Parks Associates. "Consumer security concerns for smart home products will continue to be a barrier to adoption in the US and Europe, and these concerns can actually intensify with device adoption-71% of US smart home households are concerned about cybersecurity. We have multiple sessions at CONNECTIONS Europe to address these important issues."

CONNECTIONS Europe , sponsored by Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, Bitdefender, ULE Alliance, Universal Electronics Inc., MMB Networks, Ayla Networks, and Wi-Charge, features sessions "Providing Data Security and Privacy Protection to Consumers at Home" and "Smart Home Platforms: Enabling Solutions and Expanding Value" with the following speakers:

Matthieu de Broca, International Business Development Director, Overkiz , a subsidiary of the Somfy Group

, a subsidiary of the Somfy Group Tom Gaffney, Principal Consultant, F-Secure

Mark Lufkin, Chief Commercial Officer, Wondrwall

Daniel Moneta, Co-Founder, CMO & EVP Corporate Development, MMB Networks

Arjen Noorbergen, Founder & CEO, Olisto

Steve Oetegenn, President & COO, Verimatrix

Larry Poon, Co-founder & COO, IMONT Technologies Limited

Prashanth Shetty, CMO, Ayla Networks

Razvan Todor, Director, Connected Home Security, Bitdefender

CONNECTIONS Europe features keynotes from CUJO AI, SnapAV, Deutsche Telekom AG, and Orange. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com , 972-996-0214.

About CONNECTIONS Europe

CONNECTIONS Europe focuses on innovative business models, industry partnerships, and technology advancements for smart home solutions, cloud services, and value-added services. CONNECTIONS Europe combines networking opportunities with visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, evaluation of new business strategies, and recommendations for strategic partnerships and monetization opportunities. http://www.connectionseurope.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02952435-d3e5-403c-bdb7-e75273acb69a