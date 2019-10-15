Original-Research: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. Unternehmen: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. ISIN: CA75339A1012 Anlass der Studie: Aufnahme der Coverage Empfehlung: Buy seit: 15.10.2019 Kursziel: CAD 1,80 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Peter Hasler An Innovative Drug Delivery Platform We are initiating research coverage of Rapid Dose Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation and a CAD 1.80 price target. Our target price is based on a discounted cash flow entity model. Founded in 2017, Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (RDT) is a Canadian life science company that provides an innovative, proprietary drug delivery platform. The company has developed an IP protected non-invasive, fastdissolving and oral dispersible film product infused with micronized active ingredients such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, or cannabis. While the strip is dissolved in the mouth, the active ingredients are transferred across the mucosal layers or sublingually into the blood stream. With the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and the cannabis market, RDT has formed three main business divisions so far, with more to follow in the next years, according to the company. We evaluate RDT using a three-stage DCF entity model (primary evaluation methodology). After a detailed planning period (2022/23e), we model an eleven-year transition period, which is followed by the terminal value at the end of the financial year 2032/33e. Our DCF valuation yields an equity value of CAD 142.4 million (CAD 1.80 per share) which we consider the base case scenario. In a Monte Carlo sensitivity analysis, we have determined a value of equity of CAD 113.8 million (CAD 1.40) in a bear case scenario and of CAD 227.6 million (CAD 2.80 per share) in a bull case scenario. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/19185.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA +49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553 peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de =------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

