Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL) (FSE:7C5) (OTC:CDTAF) ("Carl Data"), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FlowWorks Inc. ("FlowWorks") has released a Hydrometric Analysis feature to compliment the enterprise edition of their environmental monitoring Software-as-a-Service-based application. This tool provides essential data for meeting regulatory standards and measuring the effectiveness of industrial environmental remediation efforts.

With the addition of a Hydrometric Analysis tool, engineers, hydrologists and operations staff can now easily understand the impacts of water dependent industries or land development on the environment. Resource development operations, such as mine sites, rely on hydrometric analysis to assess whether efforts to remediate an area and restore its water ways have been successful. The FlowWorks enterprise edition provides larger clients with a host of specialized features to operate more efficiently for a cost of between $100k-$300k annually depending on the size of the deployment.

Stream and river depth measurement data is automatically analyzed to measure and predict the estimated amount of water flowing. The hydraulic characteristics of a study area will vary over time. Catastrophic changes such as floods, and man-made changes, like the construction of a bridge, are all important environmental impact to monitor. Subtle changes such as the growth of aquatic vegetation, or frequent shifting of a sand at the bottom of a stream can also be measured.

"This tool will allow our clients immediate access to the information needed to understand if their efforts in remediation and preservation of water resources are succeeding," said Greg Johnston, Carl Data CEO and President. "As more regulations to protect water reserves come into effect, cities and corporations will need these kinds of tools to comply."

About FlowWorks Inc.

For over 12 years FlowWorks has provided real-time, water, sewer and wastewater monitoring solutions for cities, municipalities and industry. Their powerful Software-as-a-Service-based ("SaaS-based") applications collect, monitor and analyze all types of environmental data. FlowWorks offers web-based software platforms that are flexible, affordable and easy-to-use. Their applications can collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data. The collected data is then normalized and merged into a single storage cloud to allow machine learning tools to automate analysis and reporting. More information on FlowWorks can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications.

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

