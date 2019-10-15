NOTICE, 15 OCTOBER 2019 SHARES NEXT GAMES OYJ: NEW SHARES A maximum of 9 298 430 new shares (NXTGMSN0119) of the share issue of Next Games Oyj will be traded as new shares as of 17 October 2019 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: NXTGMSN0119 ISIN code: FI4000399852 Orderbook id: 181407 Market Segment: First North Finland/110 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: FSME Trading starts: 17 October 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 15.10.2019 OSAKKEET NEXT GAMES OYJ: VÄLIAIKAISET OSAKKEET Next Games Oyj:n osakeannin väliaikaiset osakkeet (NXTGMSN0119), enintään 9.298.430 kappaletta, otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi omana lajinaan 17.10.2019 alkaen Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland -markkinapaikalla. Väliaikaisten osakkeiden perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTGMSN0119 ISIN-koodi: FI4000399852 id: 181407 Segmentti: First North Finland/110 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table MIC: FSME Kaupankäynti alkaa: 17.10.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260