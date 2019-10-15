First in-home display that's smart about heating debuts at Future of Utilities

Householders will, for the first time, be able to benefit from visibility of their home energy usage whilst at the same time take full control of their heating and hot water following the launch of Trio Heating, a new combined solution from smart energy experts geo

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005481/en/

Trio Touchscreen current temp and schedule (Photo: Business Wire)

Developed to meet the growing demands for simple but effective tools that provide both insight into whole home energy consumption and the ability to control and manage it, Trio Heating is being launched by geo at the Future of Utilities: Smart Energy 2019 exhibition (16-17 October, Guoman Tower, London).

The development phase of Trio Heating, which will be available through energy suppliers, was co-funded by a £300,000 grant from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The solution includes a unique combination of two of geo's market-leading smart energy products. The first is the Trio II in-home display, a smart energy monitor and the second, is Cosy, a proven smart thermostat solution. Control is managed through the display, a mobile phone app or by using devices such as Amazon Echo or Google Home. As a result, Trio Heating provides visibility of whole home energy consumption as well as delivering control over heating and hot water.

"Consumers increasingly look to their energy provider for guidance when it comes to improving management of their home energy usage," said Patrick Caiger-Smith, CEO at geo. "Trio Heating delivers energy suppliers with the ideal solution not only does it put control firmly in the hands of their customers, it also gives them the visibility they need to make positive changes and reduce their energy costs. The added bonus for suppliers is that it can also increase customer acceptance of smart meter installations. ."

More information on geo's Trio Heating can be found at www.geotogether.com

About geo

geo was founded in Cambridge in 2006 by CEO Patrick Caiger-Smith and Non-exec Director Simon Anderson. Both were determined to revolutionise the smart home interface to encourage consumer engagement, encourage greater control of energy usage and lower costs as well as carbon. In the first year the company was recognised with a Shell Springboard regional award.

From those early pioneering days, the company has enjoyed continued growth and is one of the success stories of the smarter energy business. Following the launch of its first product, Solo, in 2007, geo has gone on to design, develop and supply 25 new products and services that offer simple but intelligent user interfaces and deliver clear information about the energy being used. Cosy, a smart thermostat, won the IDA Silver Award (International Design Award) in 2015.

geo has now delivered over 5 million systems to homes throughout the UK and Europe, and is the leading provider of consumer feedback devices and services to the UK Smart Metering Programme. It is also trusted by multiple utilities, meter providers and energy installers, who sell geo products on to their own customers. From its Cambridge headquarters, Patrick continues to lead a formidable team of experts in renewable energy, engineering, consumer engagement, business and finance. This was acknowledged in 2017 with geo's selection for a Queen's Award for Innovation, and in 2019 when it was included in the London Stock Exchange Group's 1000 Companies to Inspire in Britain.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005481/en/

Contacts:

Zaboura Communications

Maggie Zaboura

Telephone: 02035 880804

geo@zaboura.com