Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the USD 8.3 Billion Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems Market

Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis by Systems & Geography, Ground-Based Systems (Active Protection, Passive Protection & Hybrid), Active Protection Systems (Soft Kill Systems, Hard Kill Systems & Hybrid Systems), Airborne Systems (Floor Protection, Cockpit Protection & Exterior Protection), Regions (The Americas, Asia Oceania, Europe & Rest of World), Plus, Profiles of Leading Companies in the Market Space

• US Army Sends Out Invitations to Future Armoured Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA 2019

• US Fighter Jets Could Soon be Armed with Lasers

• Testing Begins this Summer on 'Soft Kill', 'Hard Kill' Systems to Protect Ground Vehicles

These are just some of the business-critical headlines that have surfaced about your industry in 2019.

What does the future hold for the Global Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems market?

Visiongain's new study supplies the answer to you and supplies it to you NOW.

In this new, 194-page Visiongain report, you will receive almost 250 tables and charts as well as independent, impartial and objective analysis.

By ordering and reading this report today, you will be given:

• A concise definition and comprehensive analysis of the Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems market from 2019 to 2029.

• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems market but also the growth potential of ground-based and airborne platforms, and each major geographical region.

• An informed forecast of the sales of 16 leading nations - the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems market.

• Ten succinct profiles of the key players in the industry, as well as up-to-date information on agreed-upon contracts and analysis of each company's reputation, finances and outlook.

Governments, agencies & organisations actively working or interested in the Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems industry will also find significant value in our research.

Predictions for the global market and submarkets - what's possible?

Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems market, this report provides measured forecasts for four submarkets covering the period 2019 to 2029.

• Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems Forecasts by Ground-Based Systems, 2019-2029

- Active Protection Systems Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Passive Protection Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Hybrid Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems Forecasts by Active Protection Systems, 2019-2029

- Soft Kill Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Hard Kill Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Hybrid - Soft Kill & Hard Kill Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems Forecasts by Airborne Systems, 2019-2029

- Floor Protection Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Cockpit Protection Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Exterior Protection Forecast, 2019-2029

• Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems Forecasts by Regions, 2019-2029

- The Americas Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Europe Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Asia Oceania Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- The Middle East & Africa Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

Companies covered in the report include:

Abstract Solutions

Aequis

Aerostructures Assemblies India

Afghanistan National Army (ANA)

Airbus

Artec

Astronics Corporation

ATK

Australian Department of Defense

Australian Government

Aviation Technical Services

AVIC

BAE Systems.

Bell Helicopter Textron

Boeing

Bombardier

Brazilian Government

Brighton University

British Army

CAC

Canadian Army

Canadian Government

Cessna

Chinese Army

Chinese Government

CIO consortium

CMC Electronics Inc

Cobham PLC

Comtech Telecommunications

CPI

Curtiss Wright

Daimler Trucks North America

Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistic Organization (DALO)

Dassault

Dassault Aviation

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Defense Science and Technology Laboratory

Delphi

Department of Homeland Security

Donaldson Aerospace & Defense

DRS Technologies

DSM Dyneema

EDAC

Elettronica SpA

Embraer SA

ESSA Technology

ESSCO

European Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR)

Fds Italy Srl

Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support

FedEx

Finmeccanica

Flir Systems (Raymarine)

FMS Enterprises Migun Ltd

Frazer-Nash

French Army

Fuji Heavy Industries

General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)

General Dynamics UK

German Air Force

German Bundeswehr

German Government

Greenbriar Equity Group

Gulfstream Aerospace

Harbin Topfrp Composite Co., Ltd (HTC)

Harris Corporation

Helicopters of Russia

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

HTC

IDF

Indian Army

Indonesian Ministry of Defense

Infinite Technologies

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (IAI)

Italian Ministry of Defense

ITT Corporation

Iveco Defense Systems

Jenoptik

Kaman Aerospace Group

Kärcher Futuretech

Kelvin Hughes

Kitron

Kitsap Composites

Kongsberg

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

L3 Technologies

Leidos

Leonardo DRS, Inc.

Leonardo SpA

Lithuanian Ministry of Defense

Lockheed Martin

Lufthansa Technik

Marshall Aerospace

MBDA

Meggitt PLC

Mexican Government

MillenWorks

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

NASA

NATO

NORDAM

Norinco

Northrop Grumman Corporation

OptaSense

Orbitall ATK

Oshkosh Defense

OTO Melara

Pacific Radomes Inc.

Panavia Aircraft GmbH

Patria Oyj

Peruvian Marines

Peruvian Ministry of Defense

Pilatus

Plasan

Pratt & Whitney Canada

QinetiQ.,

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Rheinmetall Active Protection GmbH

Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall Ballistic Protection GmbH

Rheinmetall Chempro GmbH

Rheinmetall Defence

Rheinmetall Defense Australia

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles Netherlands

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH

Roke Manor Research

Romanian Military Vehicle System

Rostec

Royal DSM

Royal Engineered Composites

Royal Netherlands Army

RUAG Aviation

Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG (RSK MiG)

Saab AB

Saab Grintek Technologies Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

SCISYS

Sheergard

Sikorsky

Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd (ST Aerospace)

South Korean Army

South Korean Government

Starwin Industries

Sukhoi

Supacat

Supacat Asia Pacific

Swedish Navy

Syrian Government

Tencate

TenCate Advanced Armour

TenCate Advanced Composites

Textron Inc.

Textron Marine & Land Systems (TM&LS)

Textron Systems

Thales

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contracting Command

U.S. Army Tank Automotive Research Development, and Engineering Center. (TARDEC)

U.S. Marine Corps

UK Ministry of Defense (MoD)

Ultra Electronics

UPS

US Army Tank Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM)

US Department of Defense (DoD)

US Government

US Marine Corps

US Office of Naval Research

Verdant

Vermont Composites Inc.

Vitrociset

