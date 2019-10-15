The DECT Forum, the worldwide association of the wireless home and enterprise communication industry, is pleased to announce that the CAT-iq 2.1 certification window is now open.

The availability of the CAT-iq 2.1 certification represents a real opportunity for a retail handset market. It is also the next functional step for the CAT-iq voice profile for operators offering voice over IP services over DECT to residential and SOHO markets alike, and is backward compatible to CAT-iq 2.0. Almost 100 devices based on CAT-iq 2.0 standard have been successfully completed certification.

CAT-iq 2.1 Focus on Enhanced Security and Power Saving

CAT-iq 2.1 was specified by DECT Forum with the support of the HGI, a global initiative which crystalized the market requirements for the Home Gateway. The feature set is an extension of the CAT-iq voice profile and places an emphasis on features like green power saving, 3-party conference call, intrusion call, call transfer, answering machine control (PP) and enhanced security.

Application Testing Part of Certification

The CAT-iq 2.1 Certification Program has also evolved and added application testing in the form of a test bench to the other elements of RF, protocol and audio. The application guideline and test suite are now part of the certification handbook. Application testing supports the goal of realizing that retail handset market potential.

DECT Forum have initially selected Arendi in Switzerland to build and run certification tests on this test bench. The remainder of certification requirements can then be carried out in the two official test bodies: CTC Advanced in Germany and Nemko in Norway.

About @DECT_Forum:

DECT Security, DECT 6.0, J-DECT, and CAT-iq are worldwide-adopted wireless technologies with high relevance for reliable, secure and protected residential and enterprise communication. Full members of the DECT Forum are: Arcadyan, Ascom, AVM, Cisco, CTC Advanced, Deutsche Telekom, Dialog Semiconductor, DSP Group, Gigaset, GN Netcom, Huawei, Mitel, NEC, Nemko, Panasonic, Plantronics, RTX, Sagemcom, Sercomm, SGW Global, Spectralink, Vtech, ZTE.

More information: www.dect.org

