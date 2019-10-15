Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
Tradegate
15.10.19
10:58 Uhr
8,560 Euro
+0,052
+0,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,504
8,534
11:53
8,506
8,548
11:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A8,560+0,61 %