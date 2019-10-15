The "Process Validation with Qualification" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the EU and FDA Process Validation Guidance, how to establish a Process Validation Programme, understand the link between quality by design and process validation, apply relevant tools for process validation including risk assessment

Course Overview

The two-day process validation in the US and EU, balancing science and risk during the product lifecycle meeting will help you gain an understanding of the EU and FDA process validation guidance, learn how to establish a process validation programme, under the link between Quality by Design and process validation as well as how to apply relevant tools for process validation including risk assessment.

Benefits of attending:

Know the scope of the FDA and EU validation guidelines

Establish a three-stage, science and risk-based, lifecycle process validation programme

Clarify similarities and differences between EU and US expectations

Understand how Quality by Design supports process validation

Realise significant business benefits from taking a science and risk-based approach

Who Should Attend:

This seminar will be of particular interest to all those from the Pharmaceutical Industry working in:

Development

Manufacturing

Engineering

Quality

Personnel from the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry with the following background:

Process engineers

Pharmacists

Scientists

Quality assurance professionals

Quality control managers

Late-stage product and process development engineers, scientists, pharmacists

Technology scale-up and transfer managers

Validation and qualification managers

Validation and qualification specialists

Risk management specialists

Lean management specialists

Operations managers and engineers

Agenda:

Programme Day one

The Science and Risk-Based Approach to Process Validation

ICH Q8/9/10/11

Introduction to the FDA Process Validation Guidance

Introduction to the EU Process Validation Guideline and Draft Annex 15

Discussion

Exercise 1: Guidelines

Process Design: FDA Stage 1/EU Pharmaceutical Development

Exercise 2: Process Design

Equipment Utility Qualification: FDA Stage 2.1/EU Annex 15

Exercise 3: Equipment Qualification

Feedback and Discussion

Process Performance Qualification/Process Validation: FDA Stage 2.2/EU approaches

Programme Day Two

Introduction to Day Two

Quality Risk Management

Exercise 4: Process Validation

Continued Process Validation/Ongoing Process Verification: FDA Stage 3/EU Annex 15

Exercise 5: Ongoing Process Verification

Continual Improvement and Process Optimisation

Exercise 6: Continual Improvement

Feedback and Discussion

Case Study: Process Improvement

Discussion: Implementation Challenges

Case Study: Continued/Ongoing Process Verification

Feedback and Discussion



