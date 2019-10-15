Swrve Selected as Premier Technology Partner for Telefónica, One of the World's Largest Telecom Operators and Mobile Network Providers

Swrve, the world leader in real-time, relevant customer engagement, announced today that Telefónica, one of the largest telecommunication operators and mobile network providers in the world, has chosen Swrve to drive app adoption, engagement, and subscriber satisfaction. With this partnership, Telefónica will be able to reliably scale relevant, real time customer experiences to more than 350 million customers across 14 countries worldwide.

Telefónica has chosen Swrve as their technology partner to deliver hyper-relevant, individualized subscriber experiences in real time and process and segment millions of behavioral data points in milliseconds. Swrve will partner with Telefónica to drive subscriber acquisition, engagement, retention and revenue by:

Understanding in real time where and when subscribers are most likely to engage and appreciate the value of timely and relevant messages

Monitoring feature usage and deep behavioral targeting to deliver relevant messages to users that haven't taken advantage of specific app capabilities, promotions, and more

Identifying frequent users and engage them for feedback and app store reviews.

"To drive the growth of our services, we need a level of customer engagement that sets standards of excellence for timeliness, personalization, and relevance," said Fabio Bruggioni, Global Digital Platform Director at Telefónica. "We selected Swrve for their powerful AI, targeting, triggering, and real-time capabilities, as well as their in-depth understanding and ability to execute on our core business needs."

"Swrve's unique ability to monitor and act on deep customer behavioral data in sub-second time frames will be of huge benefit to the Telefónica team in their rollout of Smart Notifications, Smart WiFi, e-Care Apps, Video Streaming Apps and more," said Tom Aitchison, CEO of Swrve. "Our platform was built from the ground up to meet those needs and we are excited to partner with Telefónica to elevate their customer experience through better engagement. We couldn't be happier with Telefónica's decision to make Swrve their premier technology partner."

