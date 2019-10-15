Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 October to 11 October 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price

of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/7/2019 FR0010313833 3000 82.272 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/8/2019 FR0010313833 3000 81.4582 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/9/2019 FR0010313833 3000 80.714 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/10/2019 FR0010313833 3000 81.3813 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/11/2019 FR0010313833 3000 84.5926 XPAR TOTAL 15,000 82.0836

