Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 October to 11 October 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average price
of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/7/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
82.272
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/8/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
81.4582
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/9/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
80.714
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/10/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
81.3813
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/11/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
84.5926
|XPAR
|TOTAL
15,000
82.0836
