15.10.2019
15.10.2019 | 12:01
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire

London, October 15

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half-yearly financial report.

Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

15 October 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire