Bioburden Testing Market Worth $2.01 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 13.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bioburden testing market size is expected to reach USD 2.01 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to showcase upward trend in the forthcoming years owing to growing concerns about product safety. This has led to various government initiatives to promote microbiological safety testing tools.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of product, consumables segment dominated the market in 2018 owing to a wide use of culture media and reagents and kits

PCR instruments facilitate rapid analysis of bacterial bioburden, thus, fostering high market growth

Aerobic count testing held significant market share in 2018 due to easy isolation of aerobic bacteria by culture media

Raw material testing is anticipated to showcase lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of product recalls and concern regarding product quality

On the basis of end use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market in 2018 owing to the high growth of this industry

The number of CMOs is increasing significantly, which has led to a rise in outsourcing services, thus, driving the segment growth

North America held the largest revenue share in 2018 due to high R&D spending by key companies and high healthcare spending in the U.S.

Some of the key manufacturers in the bioburden testing market include Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; SGS SA; Merck KGaA; Becton, Dickinson and Company; and Wuxi Apptec

Read 98 page research report with ToC on "Bioburden Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Test Type (Aerobic Count, Anaerobic Count), By Application (Raw Material Testing, Medical Device Testing), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bioburden-testing-market

A number of publications released by organizations to promote awareness regarding microbiological safety testing is broadening the future growth prospects of bioburden testing. For instance, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control published Biosafety in Microbiological and Biomedical Laboratories (BMBL), which includes information pertaining to laboratory biosecurity and risk assessment, decontamination and sterilization, and biological toxins and biosafety levels in laboratories.

Growth of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and food and beverage industries have contributed to the high growth of the bioburden testing market. In addition, increase in R&D investments by prominent companies is expected to encourage end users to adopt highly efficient bioburden testing tools to counter possible losses due to microbial contamination. Merck is planning to invest USD 16 billion in R&D over the next five years, in addition to its annual investment of USD 7 billion. Moreover, requirement for basic drug safety data requirements for preclinical studies is expected to fuel the demand for bioburden testing tools.

Grand View Research has segmented the global bioburden testing market based on product, test type, application, end use, and region:

Bioburden Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Consumables



Culture Media





Reagents and Kits



Instruments



Automated Microbial Identification Systems





PCR Instruments

Bioburden Testing Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Aerobic Count Testing



Anaerobic Count Testing



Fungi/Mold Count Testing



Spore Count Testing

Bioburden Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Raw Material Testing



Medical Device Testing



In-Process Material Testing



Sterilization Validation Testing



Equipment Cleaning Validation

Bioburden Testing End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Medical Device Manufacturers



Contract Manufacturing Organizations



Manufacturers of Food & Beverage and Agricultural Products



Microbial Testing Laboratories

Bioburden Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

