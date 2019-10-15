Belgard(R) Highlights New Collections by Belgard(R) at Hardscape North America

Outdoor Living Company Showcases Complementary Product Offerings to Unlock Superior Design Potential at HNA

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / Belgard®, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, will showcase Collections by Belgard® at Hardscape North America, taking place Oct. 16-18, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. Collections launched earlier this year in select markets with nationwide rollout slotted for 2020. The strategic grouping of products and textures offers outdoor designers, contractors and homeowners a way to reimagine any outdoor space by combining complementary product offerings that pair with a home's style or design aesthetic.

"We are excited to showcase Collections by Belgard and think these new pairings will open up a whole new world for Belgard and the dealers, contractors and designers who we work with," says Joe Raboine, Director of Residential Hardscapes. "As an industry, hardscapes have not kept up with the expectations of the overall building sector. With Collections, we are able to simplify how our partners identify and choose products, textures and colors in a way that streamlines the design and build process. This innovation will, without a doubt, kick off a new era in hardscaping."

The booth will feature six unique looks of Collections by Belgard, which relate to architecture trends and styles across North America, including:

Legacy - Perfect for evoking old-world charm or providing a heritage accent, the Legacy Collection features the traditional aesthetic and classic spirit of Belgard. Look here for border inspiration, accents and details that turn any space into a unique space.

Heritage - Where traditional style meets modern convenience, the Heritage Collection allows for a time-worn aesthetic without the wait. Antiqued and tumbled with every piece unique, this collection adds charm and warmth to neutral palettes.

Natural - The Natural Collection embraces the casual spirit of life without borders, featuring clean lines and organic warmth. With laid-back, design-forward products, this collection is perfect for combining old and new, living in harmony with its natural surroundings.

Metropolitan - Strong lines paired with smooth textures give the Metropolitan Collection a bold, modern look. This streamlined, contemporary aesthetic emphasizes natural light and neutral tones with wood accents to give a modern flair with a homey feel.

Porcelain - Versatile and ultra-contemporary, the Porcelain Collection is stunning with a streamlined, upscale appearance and superior performance. Compact, weather-resistant and virtually non-porous, this collection provides a modern aesthetic best complemented by blacks, whites and other pale neutrals.

Environmental - A true marriage of form and function, the Environmental Collection ensures homeowners can be water-wise and house proud. Classic lines and smooth finishes complement the traditional and modern, providing a stunning solution to standing water and irrigation needs.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from Belgard leadership during a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. at Booth #20040. During this time, Belgard experts will share upcoming trends in hardscaping, feature the latest product styles and program initiatives for contractors.

About Belgard®

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America's finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH's Building Products division.

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.

