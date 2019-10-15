The power of HULFT Integrate enabled IBIDEN USA's accounting department to achieve unprecedented time savings through automation

HULFT, a comprehensive data logistics platform, announced today thatIBIDEN Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of electronics, advanced ceramics, automotive and other raw materials for various industries, eliminated the company's error-prone manual ordering processes with HULFT Integrate. HULFT integrate provides a no-code, drag-and-drop data integration architecture that is compatible with all data destinations and ERP systems.

IBIDEN USA, a sales division of IBIDEN Co. Ltd., offers a wide variety of electronic and automotive parts. For the last century, the company has been recognized for its emission-reducing diesel particulate filter and continues to explore and develop greener automotive parts to meet the growing market demand for products that support the environment. Despite the company's growth and innovation, it found it challenging to evolve out of internal processes and pathways that were once straightforward but becoming more complex and inefficient.

These inefficiencies were especially related to its diverse catalog and intricate inventory structure. Forecasts and shipping requests informed orders, which usually consisted of 10-20 various part numbers and several delivery locations that had to be manually cross-referenced by a four-person accounting team.

Seeking to optimize time and resources, IBIDEN USA embarked on a search for a cost-effective, easy-to-use solution that would also directly import the pricing and inventory data. After considering other cloud offerings, IBIDEN USA selected HULFT Integrate for a complete automation process to streamline order, shipment, and price tracking.

"HULFT Integrate acts like a bridge between both internal and external systems. HULFT is easy to implement and, most importantly, we didn't have to change nor disrupt our internal systems," said Mr. Atsushi Uchida, president and CEO of IBIDEN USA.

Immediate results that save time and improve accuracy

Upon implementation of HULFT, results were immediate. Within the first four months, the IBIDEN USA accounting team reduced the total order processing time by 24 percent, with sales orders being entered 42 percent faster.

One year later, IBIDEN USA's manual processes within the department are now nearly completely eliminated the accounting team is reporting an 81 percent decrease in order processing time. Accuracy around pricing and accounting details has also improved significantly. Manual data entry that used to take the team two full days can now be completed in two to three hours, enabling team members to be more productive.

"HULFT took a holistic approach to solve the outdated ways we were working," said Uchida. "We are delighted with the outcome. With HULFT, we've improved processes, freed up our employees' time, and seen an increase in productivity."

As Industry 4.0 unfolds, IBIDEN USA is planning for the future of smart manufacturing and exploring solutions that can help the company harness and analyze real-time manufacturing data. Internet of Things (IoT) connected factories and devices that gather and transmit data along the manufacturing supply chain are improving not just performance and efficiency, but changing the way things are made.

"Our industry is seeking ways to properly utilize data for future innovations in smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, and we need solutions like HULFT that can grow and scale alongside us, without costing too much," said Uchida. "HULFT understands this they offer a good technology that bridges together systems easily. As a team, they create tailored solutions that meet specific requirements."

About IBIDEN Co., LTD.

IBIDEN Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company with more than 100 years of history. The IBIDEN Group consists of 37 subsidiaries and 3 affiliates. IBIDEN Group is managing businesses centering around electronics and ceramics. In the electronics business, the company designs and manufactures plastic packages and printed-wiring boards that are used for personal computers and smartphones as well as contributing to the development of telecommunication equipment which the world is expecting. In the ceramics business, IBIDEN produces Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF) that purifies the exhaust gas of diesel cars, and also provides graphite specialty products used for semiconductor and solar cell manufacturing devices. IBIDEN designs and manufactures the products that reduce the global-environmental load with long-established ceramic technologies. For more information, visit our website www.ibiden.com

About HULFT Inc.

Today's enterprise works hard for data. IT spends time and money manually connecting far-flung silos of data which are often insecure. A division of Saison Information Systems (TYO: 9640), HULFT has helped more than 10,000 global customers automate, orchestrate, and accelerate the secure flow of information at scale. HULFT provides a single global platform that helps IT quickly find, secure, organize, transform, and move the right information automating the entire business processes of data flow, and unlocking value in a sea of information. With 25 years of customer experience, HULFT is the engine that makes data work. For more information, please visit www.hulftinc.com.

