The sportech textiles market size is expected to post a CAGR over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005512/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global sportech textiles market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increase in government initiatives to support sportech textiles market is one of the major reasons for the market growth. Governments in countries such as India are encouraging the development of textile and technical textile industries by introducing various initiatives and schemes. Other regions such as the US and China are facilitating procurement and import and export of technical textiles at subsidized raw material prices under free trade agreements. Therefore, many countries are able to achieve sustainable growth and value addition in textile and technical textile sectors. This will attract more consumers looking for sports equipment, accessories, and apparels such as ballooning fabrics, sleeping bags, sports shoes, parachute fabrics, sports nets, and protective sports equipment made from sportech textiles.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30889

As per Technavio, the growth in sustainable practices in sportech textiles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Sportech Textiles Market: Growth in Sustainable Practices in Sportech Textiles

There is an increase in the demand for certified sustainable sports textiles and clothing and accessories. These products are derived from recycled, organic or sustainable materials due to the growing concern over public health and environment. This is encouraging vendors to offer sustainable sportech textiles made from eco-friendly fabrics and materials. They also gain insights from institutions and organizations to meet standard requirements of sustainability in textile materials and fabrics. This will increase consumer satisfaction and trust.

"Apart from the growth in sustainable practices in sportech textiles, other factors such as the increasing number of strategic alliances and rising innovative product launches will have a positive impact on the sportech textiles market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sportech Textiles Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the sportech textiles market by application (sports shoe components, sports composites, and other sportech textiles), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. The dominance of APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the increase in the popularity of sports, the rise in the number of sporting events, and upswing in product launches.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005512/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com