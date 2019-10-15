Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M7MS ISIN: GB00B28ZPV64 Ticker-Symbol: ROEA 
Frankfurt
15.10.19
08:01 Uhr
0,319 Euro
+0,005
+1,59 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPORTECH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPORTECH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPORTECH
SPORTECH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPORTECH PLC0,319+1,59 %