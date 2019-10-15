Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market Size Worth $2.7 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cardiac surgery instruments market size is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6%. Increase in the number of cardiac surgeries & procedures and technological advancements are some factors expected to drive the market. Moreover, high incidence of cardiac diseases and availability of various surgical procedures are expected to boost the adoption of cardiac surgery instruments during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America accounted for the largest share of over 40.0%, owing to favorable reimbursement policies, local presence of key players, and increase in number of heart patients as well as government initiatives

Asian countries are estimated to show highest growth rate, driven by advancing technology, increasing investments, improving reimbursement scenarios, low cost of treatment, and increasing medical tourism

Forceps segment accounted for the highest share and is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate

Based on application, coronary artery bypass grafting captured the largest share and is expected to be the fastest growing segment

Some of the major players are KLS Martin Group; Sklar Surgical Instruments; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Teleflex Incorporated; Symmetry Surgical, Inc; STILLE; Cardivon Surgical Inc.; Delacroix-Chevalier ( France ); Boss Instruments Ltd (U.S.); Wexler Surgical (U.S.); Medicon eG ( Germany ); Surgins (U.K.); Scanlan International (U.S.); Rumex International Co. (U.S.); and SIM Surgical (U.S.).

Technological advancements in the field of cardiac surgery instruments are considered a key driver of this market. Several key players are investing in R&D for launching innovative and novel products. Moreover, sedentary & poor lifestyle, which result in diabetes, obesity, & poor diet; smoking; and excessive alcohol consumption have also increased the predisposition to heart diseases.

Furthermore, increase in aging population and rising healthcare expenditure in emerging economies are among the factors likely to boost the number of cardiac surgeries during the forecast period. These factors are anticipated to positively influence revenue generation. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the global healthcare spending is anticipated to increase to USD 18.28 trillion by 2040, growing at a CAGR of 2.6%. According to WHO, the world's population aged 60 years and above is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, from 900 million in 2015.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cardiac surgery instruments market report on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Cardiac Surgery Instruments Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Forceps



Clamps



Scalpels



Scissors



Needle Holders



Others

Cardiac Surgery Instruments Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft



Heart Valve Surgery



Pediatric Surgery



Heart Transplant



Others

Cardiac Surgery Instruments End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Surgery Instruments Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

