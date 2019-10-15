Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 14-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.82p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 346.38p INCLUDING current year revenue 353.71p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16