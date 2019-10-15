Innovators Entrepreneurs Participate in Event Focused on 'Skills for Scaling Your Business in 2020 Beyond'

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, together with Enterprise Ireland, the agency responsible for the growth of Irish businesses in world markets, today hosts Accelerate i, a day-long event for entrepreneurs and start-up companies focused on 'Skills for Scaling Your Business in 2020 and Beyond'.

120 delegates from over 80 Irish high potential starts-up, beginning their scaling journey, are participating in the event hearing from a range of experts in innovation, leadership, psychology and communication.

Delegates were welcomed by Enterprise Ireland's, Executive Director Global Business, Kevin Sherry and Avolon CEO, Dómhnal Slattery. Presenters at the event include MD of Techstars Berlin, Connor Murphy and renowned inspirational speaker Mark Pollock.

Accelerate i is the first in a series of strategic partnerships between Avolon and Enterprise Ireland. It originated from discussions between the two organisations following the publication of Project i, Avolon's White Paper which outlined the roadmap to position Ireland at the forefront of global start-up innovation.

Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon CEO, commented:

"One of the many calls to action in Project i was for greater collaboration between the public and private sectors. On publication of the report, we engaged with Enterprise Ireland and the concept of Accelerate i was born. This is a collaboration for the benefit of Irish start-ups and demonstrates our intention to act on the recommendations of the Project i report."

"We are delighted to work with Enterprise Ireland on this initiative and to have met with over 80 Irish high potential starts-up beginning their scaling journey. Their drive, ambition and innovation highlights the inherent start-up potential we have in Ireland."

Kevin Sherry, Executive Director Global Business Development, Enterprise Ireland, added:

"A key priority of Enterprise Ireland's 2017-2020 strategy is to support start-ups with global ambition to build scale and expand their reach in overseas markets. Last year, our start-up enquiries increased by 30% on the previous year and we are continuing to work to cultivate a flourishing start-up landscape in Ireland through our extensive range of supports. Enterprise Ireland is pleased to partner with Avolon on this Accelerate i initiative. The 80 companies participating here today are representative of the real global ambition of Irish start-up entrepreneurs and their drive to succeed and grow their businesses internationally."

Project i is available to download at: https://www.avolon.aero/newsroom-and-thoughts

ENDS

