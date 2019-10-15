Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M7L6 ISIN: US50218G2066 Ticker-Symbol: 3LSA 
Frankfurt
15.10.19
13:23 Uhr
1,972 Euro
+0,008
+0,41 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,946
1,974
13:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LSR GROUP
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR1,972+0,41 %