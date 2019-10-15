Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JA9Q ISIN: US77313F1066 Ticker-Symbol: 9IP1 
Tradegate
14.10.19
16:41 Uhr
10,600 Euro
-0,100
-0,93 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,600
10,800
13:19
10,600
10,800
13:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS
ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC10,600-0,93 %