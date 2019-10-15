Integration with Zoom Rooms new Whiteboard Camera feature and new pricing structure makes whiteboarding part of every collaboration room

Kaptivo, creator of the world's best-selling whiteboard collaboration system, today announced Kaptivo for Zoom Rooms (www.kaptivo.com), the first product to integrate with Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZM) new whiteboard camera feature in Zoom Rooms. Kaptivo for Zooms Rooms improves productivity by integrating existing, standard whiteboards as a natural extension of the digital collaboration experience.

Improving collaboration for ideation, planning and design

Whiteboards are a great tool for impromptu collaboration, such as explaining complex ideas, spontaneous planning or collaborative design. Kaptivo leverages the familiarity of using an existing standard whiteboard and makes it easy to share that content with remote participants in a Zoom meeting. Kaptivo's patented image processing technology creates a "better than real" augmented collaboration experience for whiteboards.

"Collaboration is at the heart of unleashing productivity for our global workforce," said Neal Piliavin, Director of Collaboration at Hubspot. "With Kaptivo for Zoom Rooms we can give our employees a frictionless way to integrate whiteboarding into their Zoom meeting experience."

Kaptivo for Zoom Rooms converts any whiteboard into an affordable digital collaboration system that can share and save whiteboard content digitally. Monthly subscriptions begin at $10 per month per Kaptivo and the new Kaptivo Wall Mount Camera is $295 per device.

"Whiteboards are an integral part of the collaboration experience for our customers," said Jeff Smith, Head of Zoom Rooms at Zoom. "We're excited to work with Kaptivo on our new Zoom Rooms whiteboard camera feature that makes the inclusion of standard whiteboards into the Zoom Room experience seamless."

"The new whiteboard camera feature in Zoom Rooms will make it easier than ever to share content in a Zoom meeting," said David Hsieh, CEO of Kaptivo. "Kaptivo for Zoom Rooms makes whiteboard collaboration easy and affordable for any organization at any scale."

Kaptivo for Zoom Rooms is available in three subscription tiers:

Tier Features Cost Basic Live-share whiteboard into Zoom meeting One click sharing from Zoom Rooms for Touch panel Automatic FW updates $10/month Business All 'Basic' features, plus: 'Timeline' meeting summary as PDF Standalone whiteboarding via cloud-based web-app Export to productivity apps including Slack, Trello and others $17/month Enterprise All 'Business' features plus: Single sign-on (SSO) Reporting and usage analytics Enterprise management portal $24/month

Kaptivo for Zoom Rooms and the Kaptivo Wall Mount Camera will be generally available on December 1, 2019. Pre-orders can be placed at www.kaptivo.com.

To learn more about Kaptivo visit Kaptivo.com or visit our booth at Zoomtopia 2019 in San Jose, October 15-16, 2019.

About Kaptivo

The whiteboard is the universal tool for communicating visual concepts--Kaptivo has digitally connected it. We turn any standard whiteboard into a digital communication device that anyone can afford, making meetings, lectures or any situation involving a whiteboard better. A secure solution integrated with all major collaboration, video conferencing and LMS platforms, Kaptivo is available for businesses, schools and organizations of all sizes. Kaptivo is privately held and backed by a transatlantic syndicate of venture-capital investors including Benhamou Global Ventures (Palo Alto), Draper Esprit PLC (London) and Generation Ventures (Toronto), with offices in Cambridge, UK and San Mateo, California. To learn more about Kaptivo,

kaptivo.com or follow us on twitter at @Kaptivo

