DBmaestro Brings Database Release Automation to MySQL, MariaDB and RDS

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DBmaestro, the leading database DevOps solution provider, announced today to expanded its database automation platform to enable CI/CD and release automation for MySQL, MariaDB and Amazon RDS with DBmaestro DevOps Platform v2019.4.

While the DevOps market is a mature one - it's long been known that Databases have not been a part of the DevOps revolution and must close the gaps in order to integrate them into the automated CI\CD process.

DBmaestro provides a modular overarching platform for CI/CD adoption, meeting the evolving needs of DevOps leaders across industries by speeding up release delivery, improving productivity, minimizing errors and increasing security for supported databases.

DBmaestro's zero-friction solution provides the ability for DevOps leaders to easily adopt the platform and integrate it so as to enhance the existing DevOps tool chain to achieve complete release automation. The diverse platform includes a Security & Governance module which protects the integrity of the database and prevents data loss, which is critical for any highly regulated organization.

"The latest release of DBmaestro is another step in our vision - DevOps of every database on every platform," said Yariv Tabac, DBmaestro's CEO. "As we saw a strong need to support MySQL, MariaDB and Amazon RDS from the SME market alongside modulating our functionality for the ability to better adjust our offering to every customer. The DevOps market is ready for Day 2 -enhancing the code base solution to the database for an encompassing DevOps solution."

Added Tabac, "We have seen that more customers, global financial organizations as well as SMEs, are adopting MySQL and MariaDB databases due to their being a premier choice for web-based applications. Their open source nature, MySQL's frequent updates from Oracle and the low cost of TOC have made MySQL and MariaDB strong players in the database market, which is why we've chosen to add support for these databases as well as our current support for MS-SQL, DB2, Oracle and PostgreSQL databases."

About DBmaestro

DBmaestro brings DevOps best practices to the database, delivering a new level of efficiency, speed, security and process integration for databases. DBmaestro's platform enables organizations to run database deployments securely and methodically, increase development team productivity and significantly decrease time-to-market. The solution enables organizations to implement CI/CD practices for database activities, with repeatable pipeline release automation and automatic drift prevention mechanisms. For more information, visit www.dbmaestro.com.

