AVer will certify cameras to be used with new Kaptivo for Zoom Rooms

Kaptivo, creator of the world's best-selling whiteboard collaboration system, and AVer Information Inc. today announced a partnership that will enable new options for customers using Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Zoom Rooms product. Under the terms of the partnership, Kaptivo and AVer will work together to certify AVer cameras for use with Kaptivo for Zoom Rooms.

Improving collaboration for ideation, planning and design

Whiteboards are a great tool for impromptu collaboration, such as explaining complex ideas, spontaneous planning or collaborative design. Kaptivo leverages the familiarity of using an existing standard whiteboard and makes it easy to share that content with remote participants in a Zoom meeting. Kaptivo's patented image processing technology creates a "better than real" augmented collaboration experience for whiteboards.

Kaptivo for Zoom Rooms converts any whiteboard into an affordable digital collaboration system that can share and save whiteboard content digitally. Monthly subscriptions begin at $10 per month per Kaptivo and require a certified camera. Kaptivo provides a wall mounted camera option and will work with AVer to certify the AVer CAM540 and CAM520 PRO as ceiling mounted camera options.

"Kaptivo's AI-based image processing and computer vision platform is a perfect fit with AVer's industry leading cameras," said David Hsieh, CEO at Kaptivo. "Working together we will deliver Zoom Rooms customers the flexibility to use any whiteboard in a better-than-real, integrated collaboration experience and propel enterprise productivity to the next level."

"Adding a digital whiteboard is a huge disruption to the end user collaborative experience," said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Marketing of AVer Information Inc, USA. "Partnering with Kaptivo allows us to create an amazing user experience with AVer's high-quality video conferencing cameras and Kaptivo's interactive digital whiteboard technology it's the perfect combination of functionality meets quality."

Kaptivo for Zoom Rooms will be generally available on December 1, 2019. Pre-orders can be placed at www.kaptivo.com.

To learn more about Kaptivo visit Kaptivo.com or visit our booth at Zoomtopia in San Jose, October 15-16, 2019.

About Kaptivo

The whiteboard is the universal tool for communicating visual concepts--Kaptivo has digitally connected it. We turn any standard whiteboard into a digital communication device that anyone can afford, making meetings, lectures or any situation involving a whiteboard better. A secure solution integrated with all major collaboration, video conferencing and LMS platforms, Kaptivo is available for businesses, schools and organizations of all sizes. Kaptivo is privately held and backed by a transatlantic syndicate of venture-capital investors including Benhamou Global Ventures (Palo Alto), Draper Esprit PLC (London) and Generation Ventures (Toronto), with offices in Cambridge, UK and San Mateo, California. To learn more about Kaptivo, visit kaptivo.com or follow us on twitter at @Kaptivo

About AVer Information Inc. USA

AVer (averusa.com), an award-winning innovator of visual collaboration solutions, enhances productivity and enriches lives. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for business, AVer leverages the power of visual communications to help people connect better. We strive to provide industry leading service and support that exceeds our customers' expectations. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on twitter @AVerVC.

