The "Annual Update for Senior Trade Mark Design Administrators" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Senior Trade Mark Design Administrators, speakers from WIPO discussing the Madrid and Hague systems, from OHIM discussing the guidelines, also presentation about differences between US and EU practice and what to do about them.

Course overview

This must-attend annual event has been specifically designed for all senior trade mark and design administrators. It will bring you up to date with any recent EUIPO legal reforms, focusing on changes to the law and practice, including a case law summary.

The EUIPO is constantly innovating and updating its online systems and tools, and you will get a tour through not only EUIPO but some of the linked databases. The programme will show you the differences between EU, US, UK, and foreign design filing practices and how you should approach these. It will also highlight the pitfalls to be aware of in relation to trade marks in the US, as well as focusing on other country-specific issues that you need to be aware of.

There will be extensive coverage of the common issues that can be encountered and how to deal with them to the best effect. You will also learn about the international registrations of trade marks and designs under both the Madrid System and the Hague System and how recent developments will affect you.

Key topics to be covered at this annual update:

EUIPO updates latest case law and practice changes

Office online tools and projects

Brexit implications for brand owners and practitioners

EU, US GB and foreign designs differences and pitfalls

Update on USPTO practice trade marks

Responding to office actions

Foreign filing pitfalls and how to avoid them

Country-specific issues

International registration of trade marks and designs

The Madrid and Hague Systems recent developments

Who Should Attend:

Senior trade mark administrators

Formalities managers

Senior design administrators

IPR and legal assistants

Paralegals

Agenda:

Programme Day One

EUIPO

EUIPO updates and practice changes

Case law points resulting in practice changes

Office tools and projects

Brexit implications for brand owners and practitioners EUTMs and RCDs

Felicity Hide

Q&A and discussion session

Felicity Hide

EU, US, UK and foreign designs the differences and pitfalls

Outline of US, EU and UK design filings and their differences

How to run a good docket for a US to EU portfolio

Filing applications elsewhere

Choosing between Hague and national applications

Matthew Ridley, Partner, Boult Wade Tennant

General good practice for design filings

Selection of representations

Issues with photo filings

Grace periods

Priority issues

Reliance on unregistered rights

Matthew Ridley

Update on USPTO practice trade marks

Filing bases, including foreign use/registration State Register, Federal Register A vs B

Differences in classification and goods/services descriptions

Responding to office actions descriptions of device marks, disclaimers, likelihood of confusion, descriptiveness

Evidence of acquired secondary meaning, including surveys (practical examples)

TTAB procedure and practice

Declarations of Use and Incontestability at registration and maintenance stages

Interesting US cases

JoAnna Emery, Head of Pure Ideas and Group Formalities, Pure Ideas Ltd

Foreign filing pitfalls and how to avoid them

Managing local Counsel

Notarisation and legalisation

Translations and local language requirements

Practicalities (time zones, National holidays etc)

Country-specific issues

Classification

Felicity Hide

Programme Day Two

International registration of trade marks and designs: the Madrid and the Hague systems

The Madrid system

Overview of the Madrid System and recent developments

How to file your international trade mark application and decrease the risk of irregularities and refusals

Monitoring the status of your international trade mark application

What to do if your international trade mark registration is wrong

Decisions you can receive from designated offices

Changing the geographical scope and the list of goods and services of your international trade mark registration

Maintaining your rights in certain jurisdictions

How to manage your international trade mark registration

Juan Rodriguez, Senior Legal Officer, WIPO

International registration of trade marks and designs: the Madrid and the Hague systems

The Hague system

Overview of the Hague System and recent developments

Differences and similarities between the Madrid and the Hague Systems

How to file and prosecute your international design application with WIPO using the new E-filing interface

Specificities for designations of certain contracting parties

How to manage your international design registration

Juan Rodriguez

EU case law update and practical implications trade marks and designs

Learn about the latest case law and how it affects you and your role

Felicity Hide and Matthew Ridley

