Senior Trade Mark Design Administrators, speakers from WIPO discussing the Madrid and Hague systems, from OHIM discussing the guidelines, also presentation about differences between US and EU practice and what to do about them.
Course overview
This must-attend annual event has been specifically designed for all senior trade mark and design administrators. It will bring you up to date with any recent EUIPO legal reforms, focusing on changes to the law and practice, including a case law summary.
The EUIPO is constantly innovating and updating its online systems and tools, and you will get a tour through not only EUIPO but some of the linked databases. The programme will show you the differences between EU, US, UK, and foreign design filing practices and how you should approach these. It will also highlight the pitfalls to be aware of in relation to trade marks in the US, as well as focusing on other country-specific issues that you need to be aware of.
There will be extensive coverage of the common issues that can be encountered and how to deal with them to the best effect. You will also learn about the international registrations of trade marks and designs under both the Madrid System and the Hague System and how recent developments will affect you.
Key topics to be covered at this annual update:
- EUIPO updates latest case law and practice changes
- Office online tools and projects
- Brexit implications for brand owners and practitioners
- EU, US GB and foreign designs differences and pitfalls
- Update on USPTO practice trade marks
- Responding to office actions
- Foreign filing pitfalls and how to avoid them
- Country-specific issues
- International registration of trade marks and designs
- The Madrid and Hague Systems recent developments
Who Should Attend:
- Senior trade mark administrators
- Formalities managers
- Senior design administrators
- IPR and legal assistants
- Paralegals
Agenda:
Programme Day One
EUIPO
- EUIPO updates and practice changes
- Case law points resulting in practice changes
- Office tools and projects
- Brexit implications for brand owners and practitioners EUTMs and RCDs
Felicity Hide
Q&A and discussion session
Felicity Hide
EU, US, UK and foreign designs the differences and pitfalls
- Outline of US, EU and UK design filings and their differences
- How to run a good docket for a US to EU portfolio
- Filing applications elsewhere
- Choosing between Hague and national applications
Matthew Ridley, Partner, Boult Wade Tennant
General good practice for design filings
- Selection of representations
- Issues with photo filings
- Grace periods
- Priority issues
- Reliance on unregistered rights
Matthew Ridley
Update on USPTO practice trade marks
- Filing bases, including foreign use/registration State Register, Federal Register A vs B
- Differences in classification and goods/services descriptions
- Responding to office actions descriptions of device marks, disclaimers, likelihood of confusion, descriptiveness
- Evidence of acquired secondary meaning, including surveys (practical examples)
- TTAB procedure and practice
- Declarations of Use and Incontestability at registration and maintenance stages
- Interesting US cases
JoAnna Emery, Head of Pure Ideas and Group Formalities, Pure Ideas Ltd
Foreign filing pitfalls and how to avoid them
- Managing local Counsel
- Notarisation and legalisation
- Translations and local language requirements
- Practicalities (time zones, National holidays etc)
- Country-specific issues
- Classification
Felicity Hide
Programme Day Two
International registration of trade marks and designs: the Madrid and the Hague systems
The Madrid system
- Overview of the Madrid System and recent developments
- How to file your international trade mark application and decrease the risk of irregularities and refusals
- Monitoring the status of your international trade mark application
- What to do if your international trade mark registration is wrong
- Decisions you can receive from designated offices
- Changing the geographical scope and the list of goods and services of your international trade mark registration
- Maintaining your rights in certain jurisdictions
- How to manage your international trade mark registration
Juan Rodriguez, Senior Legal Officer, WIPO
International registration of trade marks and designs: the Madrid and the Hague systems
The Hague system
- Overview of the Hague System and recent developments
- Differences and similarities between the Madrid and the Hague Systems
- How to file and prosecute your international design application with WIPO using the new E-filing interface
- Specificities for designations of certain contracting parties
- How to manage your international design registration
Juan Rodriguez
EU case law update and practical implications trade marks and designs
- Learn about the latest case law and how it affects you and your role
Felicity Hide and Matthew Ridley
