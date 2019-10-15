Financier Robert Szustkowski to Support R-Six Team in 2020 Dakar Race

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After completing Dakar Rally twice (2010, 2012), motor sports passionate and philanthropist - Robert Szustkowski could not hesitate to make another challenge - help his team R-Six Team to race in Saudi ArabiaDakar 2020.

"I am very serious about participating in next year's Dakar," Szustkowski confirms. It is still unknown which class Szustkowski's Team will represent - light or heavy vehicle. R-Six Team will soon begin training at a desert camp currently planned for Morocco or the UAE.

R-Six Team is a unique phenomenon in the world of Polish and global sports. Formed and supported by Robert Szustkowski, the crew have been engaged in off-road races and multihull sailing regattas for many years.

The famous Polish racer Jarek Kazberuk is the secret weapon of the Team. Kazberuk is a legend: traveller, rally driver, experienced navigator, sailor and... Robert Szustkowski's long-time companion. Other important figures include Robert Jan Szustkowski, Robert's son, who took third place in the FIA World Cup T2 category jointly with Kazberuk in 2016, and Albert Gryszczuk, engineer and mechanic responsible for the construction and maintenance of the team's cars.

Gryszczuk and Robin Szustkowski stand behind construction of the first Polish off-road e-car known as Sokól 4x4, based on British Land Rover Defender. The car has successfully passed relevant tests and is expected to to hit the roads of the desert endurance rally in 2021.

R-Six Team has won series of prizes during last several years. It has completed the Dakar Rally twice - in 2010 in a Mitsubishi Pajero and in 2012 in an Unimog truck. However, Robert Szustkowski's greatest racing success was last year's victory in Africa Eco Race (T2 class), which experts put on a par with the Dakar Rally...

R-Six Team has also been successful in sailing competitions. In recent years, Szustkowski has focused on watersports - he is one of the most recognized Polish multihull sailors. The R-Six Team has ascended to the podium of more than ten prestigious sailboat races across the globe. It won the Multihull Cup in 2016 and the Antigua Sailing Week in 2017, 2018 and 2019. It also ranked among the top three contestants in the Heineken Regatta, Les Voiles de St. Barth, Caribbean RORC 600 and Fastnet Race.

But R-Six Team also champions charitable causes. In partnership with Caritas Polska, it donates medical equipment while competing in African and South American countries or donates computers to local schools.

