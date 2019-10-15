Regulatory News:

NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041 NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, won two of the three awards granted at the first world challenge organized by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) dedicated to the actors specialized in autonomous passengers transportation on limited routes first mile/last mile at reduced speed in an urban environment.

This challenge is part of Dubai's commitment to accelerate the adoption of intelligent mobility solutions to achieve the objective of making 25% of the transport system autonomous by 2030. The Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport attracted multiple companies and academic institutions from around the world to conduct autonomous driving scenarios and simulations in Dubai.

Launched in February 2018, the objective of the challenge is to transport people on limited routes first mile/last mile at reduced speed, to ensure connections from public transport, parking areas to different sites.

These experiments were carried out under extreme climatic conditions specific to the region. The various tests performed assessed the reliability and adaptability of the systems in a variety of situations: emergency stop, obstacle overcoming and management of various traffic scenarios such as, traffic signals, pedestrian crossing, road works, or roundabout.

After being selected in the "leader" category as one of the 5 finalists from a total panel of 15 participants, NAVYA, which is positioned in this market segment, won two of the three awards granted: "best Endurance Reliability" and "best Consumer Experience".

These awards confirm the technological advance and added value of the solutions developed by NAVYA and reinforce the company's ambition in this geographical area where next year's World Expo 2020 will take place.

These awards are accompanied by financial allocations of $1 million each that will enable the Company to strengthen its R&D activities with a view to further developing its level 4 autonomous driving systems to become the leading player in the supply of vehicles specialized in the transport of people and goods.

On this occasion, NAVYA's COO Jérôme Rigaud stated: "We are very proud to have won the "best Endurance Reliability" and "best Consumer Experience" awards in this global challenge. This success illustrates the technological expertise and differentiating nature of the solutions developed by NAVYA. We would like to thank the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority for organizing this competition and also acknowledge the unfailing commitment of our teams, which was a decisive asset in obtaining this award.

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With more than 290 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The AUTONOM SHUTTLE, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and more than 130 units have been sold as of 30 June 2019, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The AUTONOM TRACT, whose first road tests will start shortly, is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005585/en/

Contacts:

NAVYA

Nicolas de Crémiers

Head of Marketing

communication@navya.tech

+33 (1) 85 50 01 10

Frank Maccary

CFO

finance@navya.tech

+33 (4) 28 70 16 61

NewCap

Investor relations

Thomas Grojean Théodora Xu

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 20 42

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98