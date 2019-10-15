Numab Therapeutics AG today announced that effective October 1 it has appointed former Novartis CEO and Chairman Dr. Daniel Vasella to its Board of Directors.

Dr. David Urech, CEO of Numab, said: "We are delighted to welcome Daniel Vasella to our Board of Directors. At our current stage of development, we expect to greatly benefit from Daniel's vast experience. As we advance our proprietary pipeline programs and expand our roster of pharma collaborations, his strategic advice will be invaluable, and we look forward to working closely with him to bring Numab to the next stage."

Dr. Daniel Vasella served as Chairman of Novartis AG, a leading global medicines company, from 1999 until 2013 and as Chief Executive Officer of Novartis AG from 1996 to January 2010. From 1992 to 1996, Dr. Vasella held the positions of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President and Head of Worldwide Development and Head of Corporate Marketing at Sandoz Pharma Ltd. He also served at Sandoz Pharmaceuticals Corporation from 1988 to 1992. Dr. Vasella is currently working as a coach to senior executives. He is also a director of PepsiCo and American Express Company, and is a member of several non-profit organizations.

About Numab

Founded in 2011, Numab develops a proprietary pipeline of multi-specific biotherapeutics in immuno-oncology and immunology, and has partnerships with Eisai, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Ono Pharmaceutical, Kaken Pharmaceutical, and Tillotts Pharma. Numab's plug-and-play multi-specifics platform allows for a highly rational and reproducible process that rapidly yields promising clinical candidates with new mechanisms of action, superior efficacy and a favorable safety profile. For further information, visit www.numab.com.

