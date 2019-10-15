MediPharm Labs Corp Is Up 123% in 2019, With Room to RunCannabis stocks have not lived up to all the hype this year. After an impressive run at the start of the year, cannabis stocks have, for the most part, taken a beating. And they have yet to find a floor.That said, there are a small number of marijuana stocks that should stay on investors' radar. One of them is MediPharm Labs Corp (OTCMKTS:MEDIF, TSE:LABS), the first fully licensed extraction-only cannabis company in Canada.MediPharm stock isn't exactly soaring right now, but then again, neither is any pot stock. Still, it's up 123% year-to-date and continues to have excellent long-term growth.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...