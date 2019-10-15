Bombardier Business Aircraft: Bombardier's Global 5500 and Global 6500 Jets Awarded EASA Certification

Certification comes on the heels of Transport Canada certification and entry-into-service on September 30

EASA certification allows the Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft to be registered in a European Union country

Aircraft to make public debut on October 22 at NBAA-BACE static display in Las Vegas, Nevada

Equipped with a state-of-the-art cockpit, the aircraft features the latest technology for outstanding comfort and control

Both aircraft offer superior safety due to built-in systems redundancy and robustness for which all Bombardier Global aircraft are renowned

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that its two latest additions to the Global family, the Global 5500 and Global 6500 business jets, have received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification, validating the requirement for the aircraft's operation in the European Union. This certification comes on the heels of Transport Canada certification and entry-into-service on September 30.

"This milestone is the latest accomplishment for our latest Global aircraft, which continue to exceed expectations on every level," said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Program Management and Engineering, Bombardier Aviation. "Obtaining Type Certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency Certification marks one of the final chapters in our very successful development program, and this achievement is a direct result of the commitment to excellence of the highly-skilled employees who worked on the program and our solid collaboration with our suppliers."

The aircraft went through the rigorous flight testing program, which was completed at Bombardier's world-class test centre in Wichita, Kansas. The Pearl 15 engine, the latest addition to Rolls-Royce's exceptional business aviation engine portfolio, was developed at the Rolls-Royce Centre of Excellence for Business Aviation engines in Dahlewitz, Germany, and was custom-designed with the most innovative technology - including enhanced aerodynamics, blade cooling and advanced engine health monitoring systems - to power the Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft. With the purpose-built engines, advanced wing design and built-in systems redundancy and robustness for which Bombardier Global aircraft are renowned, the aircraft offer superior safety and a smooth ride to its passengers.

Equipped with the revolutionary BombardierVision Flight Deck, the industry's leading cockpit featuring the latest technology, the aircraft offer a comprehensive avionics suite with ergonomics and aesthetics that provide pilots with outstanding comfort and control.

These new aircraft build on the success of the Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft by offering 500 and 600 nautical miles of additional range, respectively, coupled with an up to 13-per-cent fuel burn advantage, contributing to highly favorable operating costs versus smaller competing aircraft with less range. The Global 5500 aircraft can connect Sao Paolo and Paris, and Moscow and Los Angeles; the Global 6500 aircraft can connect Hong Kong or Singapore and London, and Toluca and Madrid*.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, media are invited to join Bombardier at an event at the company's static display (SD 701) co-hosted with Rolls-Royce, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at NBAA-BACE, in Las Vegas, NV.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Notes to Editors

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Bombardier Vision, Global, Global 5000, Global 5500, Global 6000 and Global 6500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

*Under certain operating conditions.