MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference - Lineup for October 15 and 16, 2019

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / The MicroCap Rodeo's inaugural event is set for October 15, and 16th, 2019 in Austin Texas at the Hilton downtown Austin. Focused on the best ideas concept, the MicroCap Rodeo brings some of the best stories to the event for two days of private meetings, presentations and after hours networking.
This year's event is being sponsored by Lake Street Capital, Northland Securities, Lowenstein Sandler and Issuer Direct.
Investors wishing to attend and request meetings. can register for free at https://microcaprodeo.com/signup.
Investors not able to attend can listen to each company present via the below schedule:
Date - Time
Presenting Company
Webcast URL
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
8:35AM-9:05AM CT
Ammo Inc
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31825
CHF-Solutions
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31820
Comtech Telecommunications
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31816
9:10AM-9:40AM CT
Envision Solar International
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31828
Genprex
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31880
PFSWEB
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31826
9:45AM-10:15AM CT
Cytosorbents Medical, Inc.
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31830
Digirad
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31827
Mama Mancini's
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31831
10:20AM-10:50AM CT
OneSoft Solutions
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31834
SRAX
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31893
10:55AM-11:25AM CT
GrowGeneration
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31847
Marrone Bio Innovations Inc
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31848
USIO
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31927
11:30AM-12:00PM CT
Crexendo
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31850
DelMar Pharmaceuticals
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31898
Amazing Energy
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31853
1:30PM-2:00PM CT
Daxor
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31856
RF Industries
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31920
2:05PM-2:35PM CT
Dyadic
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31859
Gold Resource Corporation
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31890
Issuer Direct
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31858
2:40PM-3:10PM CT
Neovasc, Inc.
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31981
Sutter Rock Capital
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31926
TheMaven
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31935
3:15-3:45PM CT
Fed Nat
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31838
Resonant
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31841
Vermillion
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31895
3:50PM-4:20PM CT
CytoDyn
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31900
Vapen MJ Ventures
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31897
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
8:35AM-9:05AM CT
Akerna
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31870
Edison Nation
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31871
9:10AM-9:40AM CT
Aviat Networks
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31835
Delcath
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31836
HyreCar
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31872
9:45AM-10:15AM CT
Citius Pharma
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31874
Vuzix Corp
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31860
Hudson Global
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31875
10:20AM-10:50AM CT
IMAC Holdings
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31845
Summit Wireless
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31842
Taronis Technologies
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31840
10:55AM-11:25AM CT
Medicine Man Technologies
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31846
Salarius Pharmaceuticals
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31877
11:30AM-12:00PM CT
Hancock Jaffe Labs
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31849
1:30PM-2:00PM CT
Apollo Endosurgery
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31925
Scopus Biopharma
Not Available
Jaguar Health
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/32014
2:05PM-2:35PM CT
Augment Athletics
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/32001
SanMelix Laboratories
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31883
Verdegen
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31885
2:40PM-3:10PM CT
American Prarie
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31881
Parkboard Media
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31924
Cyphx
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31923
About the MicroCap Rodeo
Bucking the trend of microcap conferences is the first-annual MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas. This year's theme: Lassoing the "Best Ideas."
Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 50-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2020. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 30-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.
When they're not wrangling great ideas, investors can dig into delicious Texas food, entertainment and surprise guests.
