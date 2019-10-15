MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference Lineup for October 15 and 16 - 2019

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / The MicroCap Rodeo's inaugural event is set for October 15, and 16th, 2019 in Austin Texas at the Hilton downtown Austin. Focused on the best ideas concept, the MicroCap Rodeo brings some of the best stories to the event for two days of private meetings, presentations and after hours networking.

This year's event is being sponsored by Lake Street Capital, Northland Securities, Lowenstein Sandler and Issuer Direct.

Investors wishing to attend and request meetings. can register for free at https://microcaprodeo.com/signup.

Investors not able to attend can listen to each company present via the below schedule:

Date - Time Presenting Company Webcast URL Tuesday, October 15, 2019 8:35AM-9:05AM CT Ammo Inc https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31825 CHF-Solutions https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31820 Comtech Telecommunications https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31816 9:10AM-9:40AM CT Envision Solar International https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31828 Genprex https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31880 PFSWEB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31826 9:45AM-10:15AM CT Cytosorbents Medical, Inc. https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31830 Digirad https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31827 Mama Mancini's https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31831 10:20AM-10:50AM CT OneSoft Solutions https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31834 SRAX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31893 10:55AM-11:25AM CT GrowGeneration https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31847 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31848 USIO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31927 11:30AM-12:00PM CT Crexendo https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31850 DelMar Pharmaceuticals https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31898 Amazing Energy https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31853 1:30PM-2:00PM CT Daxor https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31856 RF Industries https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31920 2:05PM-2:35PM CT Dyadic https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31859 Gold Resource Corporation https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31890 Issuer Direct https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31858 2:40PM-3:10PM CT Neovasc, Inc. https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31981 Sutter Rock Capital https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31926 TheMaven https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31935 3:15-3:45PM CT Fed Nat https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31838 Resonant https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31841 Vermillion https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31895 3:50PM-4:20PM CT CytoDyn https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31900 Vapen MJ Ventures https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31897 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 8:35AM-9:05AM CT Akerna https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31870 Edison Nation https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31871 9:10AM-9:40AM CT Aviat Networks https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31835 Delcath https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31836 HyreCar https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31872 9:45AM-10:15AM CT Citius Pharma https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31874 Vuzix Corp https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31860 Hudson Global https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31875 10:20AM-10:50AM CT IMAC Holdings https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31845 Summit Wireless https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31842 Taronis Technologies https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31840 10:55AM-11:25AM CT Medicine Man Technologies https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31846 Salarius Pharmaceuticals https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31877 11:30AM-12:00PM CT Hancock Jaffe Labs https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31849 1:30PM-2:00PM CT Apollo Endosurgery https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31925 Scopus Biopharma Not Available Jaguar Health https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/32014 2:05PM-2:35PM CT Augment Athletics https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/32001 SanMelix Laboratories https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31883 Verdegen https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31885 2:40PM-3:10PM CT American Prarie https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31881 Parkboard Media https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31924 Cyphx https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31923

About the MicroCap Rodeo

Bucking the trend of microcap conferences is the first-annual MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas. This year's theme: Lassoing the "Best Ideas."

Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 50-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2020. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 30-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

When they're not wrangling great ideas, investors can dig into delicious Texas food, entertainment and surprise guests.

