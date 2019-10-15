BCW (Burson Cohn Wolfe), a leading global communications agency, today introduced BCW EventusTM, an end-to-end offering from the BCW Sports practice that brings marquee global sporting events to life for governing bodies, host cities, brand sponsors, commercial partners and fans.

"Major sporting events are a fantastic platform for communicating exciting, emotional and engaging stories to the world," said Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW. "Nothing touches more people of all age and social groups across the world and provides a genuine opportunity to really move people than a global sports competition. At the same time, the fight for attention and engagement is fiercer than ever, so event organizers, host cities and brands require a solid strategy and an integrated, global communications effort for them to benefit fully from their involvement."

BCW Eventus uses three complementary methodologies to drive immediate and sustained success for all parties involved.

BCW Eventus ATTRACT - BCW uses the power of its global network and high-level relationships with sports governing bodies, leagues and organizations to help countries and cities attract major events to their home turfs. Whether they need to attract a specific event or to reach more broadly into the events market, BCW uses data and strategic communications combined with its experienced and tested framework to guide clients through this complex, multi-step process.

BCW Eventus ACTIVATE Once a host has been designated, BCW assists in developing a comprehensive strategy to maximize awareness, engagement and return on investment for all. The model accounts for key factors such as regional and cultural differences, online vs. offline activity, phasing and timing of communications, integrated media channels (earned, owned, shared and paid), influencer marketing and potential crisis management.

BCW Eventus ASSESS BCW uses targeted event evaluation systems to monitor communications strategy and impact before, during and after the event. The proprietary model combines primary audience research with advanced data analytics at scale and with speed to provide a detailed impact analysis and alerts for issues that require immediate attention. This allows BCW to adapt communications plans in real-time for maximum client benefit.

"BCW is the only agency that can serve every stakeholder involved in a global sporting event," said Lars Haue-Pedersen, Managing Director, BCW Sports and BCW Eventus Lead. "We have extensive experience and a team of multidisciplinary sports experts who provide unrivalled expertise and experience in bringing these events to life and delivering tremendous results for all parties. Our process has been tested, refined and proven across some of the world's most high-profile sporting events, including the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games and Germany 2024 EUFA Euro Football. We are excited to help more clients meet their goals through sports faster, higher, stronger!"

